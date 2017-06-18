Pages Navigation Menu

AMCON takes over multi-billion naira properties over alleged indebtedness – Guardian (blog)

Guardian (blog)

AMCON takes over multi-billion naira properties over alleged indebtedness
Guardian (blog)
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over multi-billion naira properties in Lagos, Ogun and the United Kingdom, following an alleged N4,680,343,681 bank debt. The assets, including land, houses, cars and generating plants, …
N4.7b debt: AMCON siezes multi-billion naira Lagos, Ogun, UK propertiesThe Nation Newspaper

