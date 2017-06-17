Ameachi, Abe Crisis Spells Doom For APC In Rivers, Frank Warns

By ANDREW ESSIEN, Abuja

A Chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has warned that if nothing is done urgently to resolve the ongoing disagreement between Minister of Transportation Chibuike Amaechi and the Senator representing Rivers South-east Senatorial District Magnus Abe over 2019 governorship ambition, the destruction of the state chapter may soon be in sight.

He also warned the concerned parties to leave Senate President Bukola Saraki out of the crisis rocking the state chapter while amicable resolution of the main issue is given attention.

Timi Frank made the comments in a statement as a reaction to the widely reported sack of some loyalists to Senator Abe by the APC leader in the state Rotimi Ameachi over the former’s 2019 governorship ambition.

Frank, while calling on APC national leaders to urgently resolve the impasse, also warned on repeat of Kogi state experience in Rivers state.

“Our leaders need to be proactive in resolving some of these crises. What is happening in Kogi, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kano and many other states today is as a result of lack of capacity by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) under Chief John Oyegun, which I have alway warned about.

“That of Kogi state has started claiming lives of people we will need their votes tomorrow. Therefore, Rivers state should not join the league of crisis bedeviled APC state chapters when we urgently call the political gladiators involve to order.”

The APC chieftain said if the statement credited to the Transport Minister, calling Senate President “his enemy” was true, “the former Rivers state governor should not forget in a hurry how the same Senator Saraki cleared him to become Minister against all odds when he needed it most.”

Frank urged Ameachi who is the leader of APC in Rivers state to allow internal democracy to thrieve and follow due process if any of the caucus member is to be removed as alleged, saying, “the era of imposition is far gone.

“I believe that it is only God that can give power and not man, despite the power tussles. The imposition that has destroy other parties should not be allowed in APC, not only in Rivers but across the country, the popular candidate must be allowed to fly our flag if we are truly practicing democracy.”

The post Ameachi, Abe Crisis Spells Doom For APC In Rivers, Frank Warns appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

