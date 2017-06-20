Amendment could change lives of thousands of sexual abuse victims – Independent Online
|
|
Amendment could change lives of thousands of sexual abuse victims
Independent Online
Durban – It's a law amendment that could change the lives of thousands of sexual abuse victims, who until now, were unable to come forward because of a 20-year time limit on reporting sexual abuse. The Johannesburg High Court declared the prescription …
Law must support victims of sex abuse, says judge
'No time limit on sex crimes'
Johannesburg High Court scraps law protecting sex offenders from historical offences
