Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amendment could change lives of thousands of sexual abuse victims – Independent Online

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Amendment could change lives of thousands of sexual abuse victims
Independent Online
Durban – It's a law amendment that could change the lives of thousands of sexual abuse victims, who until now, were unable to come forward because of a 20-year time limit on reporting sexual abuse. The Johannesburg High Court declared the prescription …
Law must support victims of sex abuse, says judgeEyewitness News
'No time limit on sex crimes'Times LIVE
Johannesburg High Court scraps law protecting sex offenders from historical offencesThe South African
Business Day (registration)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.