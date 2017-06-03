American Private Jet Service claim Dammy Krane booked a Flight with Fake Credit Cards

Another revelation has come to light in the ongoing Dammy Krane saga as American Private Jet Service, Tap Jets have come out to claim responsibility for handing the singer over to the police. Revealing this via the company’s official twitter account, they tweeted: Yesterday @dammy_krane booked @TapJets flight using stolen credit card numbers. Our policy is […]

The post American Private Jet Service claim Dammy Krane booked a Flight with Fake Credit Cards appeared first on BellaNaija.

