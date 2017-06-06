American star Jason Derulo to grace the Coke Studio 2017

TUKO.CO.KE

In 2016, Kenyan ladies indulged in the hotness that oozed off from American RnB star Trey Songz as he visited the country for the Coke Studio Africa 2016 edition. Trey Songz left throngs of women drooling thanks to his hot looks and a voice that left …



and more »