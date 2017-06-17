America’s Kirk Franklin headlines gospel concert “Fearless’’ in Lagos

America’s Kirk Franklin and World renowned gospel artiste will headline “FEARLESS,” a gospel musical concert scheduled to hold on August 13 in Lagos. Franklin, who is also a choir director and author, is known for leading urban contemporary gospel choirs such as The Family, God’s Property and One Nation Crew (1NC), and has won multiple…

