Amosun To Become Abike Dabiri’s In-law – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Amosun To Become Abike Dabiri's In-law
THISDAY Newspapers
Though it is a few weeks away, there is no gainsaying the fact that the planned wedding between Ayomide Amosun, daughter of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, and Oladipo Dabiri, Son of Hon. Abike Dabiri, a Senior Special Assistant to President …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!