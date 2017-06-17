Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amosun To Become Abike Dabiri’s In-law

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Life Style | 0 comments

Though it is a few weeks away, there is no gainsaying the fact that the planned wedding between Ayomide  Amosun,  daughter of Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun,  and Oladipo  Dabiri,  Son of Hon. Abike Dabiri,  a Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammad Buhari,  is already generating a lot of buzz.

Indeed,  both the political and society circles will witness yet another classy wedding when beautiful Ayomide,  a lawyer,  is joined in holy matrimony with her heartthrob,  Oladipo,  on July 8.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

As gathered by Spyglass, the first leg of the wedding will hold  in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while the second leg holds in the US.

Already,  colourful invitation cards are being circulated  among family members, close friends of the couple, celebrities, business tycoons, politicians and high net-worth individuals.

It was also gathered that  both families are neck-deep in preparation to make the ceremony a huge success.

It was also gathered that some of the best events  planners, fashion designers and make-up artists have been contracted, all in anticipation for the forthcoming shindig.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.