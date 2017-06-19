Amuneke: iheaNaCho shouLd Leave City to retaiN eagLes’ PLaCe

Former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has warned that Kelechi Iheanacho risks losing his national team place if the Super Eagles forward remains inactive at Manchester City. Iheanacho struggled to get game time at Manchester City last season with manager Pep Guadiola preferring Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus to the Nigerian international. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

