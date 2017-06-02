Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Analysis: Trump’s climate move to aid Asia energy investment, clean fuel push – Platts

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Analysis: Trump's climate move to aid Asia energy investment, clean fuel push
Platts
The dramatic withdrawal of the US from the Paris climate accord will not only help to divert more renewable investments into Asia, but it will also lead to increased flows of US LNG into the region, while applying the brakes to US crude oil exports

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.