Anambra 2017: Former FRSC boss, Chidoka joins UPP, to run for governor

A former Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission, ​FRSC, ​Osita Chidoka,​ ​will on Wednesday ‎officially register with the United Progressive Party, UPP​. ​ Chidoka​, who ​will register in his hometown, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State​, is seeking to run for governor in the November 2017 governorship election,​.​ A statement […]

