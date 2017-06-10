Anambra 2017: Like Minds Applauds Obiogbolu

By Olaoluwakitan Babatunde

It was an evening of eulogies, flowery language but not praise-singing; an evening of truth laid bare and solid support for a man who has shown that patience pays; proved that loyalty breeds trust, yet has suffered so much injustice in the murky waters of politics and still has shown that steadfastness and honesty are the hallmarks of integrity.

It was when a group known as Like Minds, led by Chief Felix Oli, Akulueuno Agu-ukwu Nri, and made up mainly of the class of politicians who graced the turf initially from the Third Republic era, came together in Awka, Anambra and overwhelmingly applauded Dr. Alex Obiogbolu’s declaration to run for the governorship election on the platform of PDP.

The group was very clear in her message: “That the time has come for a true politician to lead Anambrarians towards building a strong political structure; that though money is good, but human beings are better,” hence their commitment to see a true politician return to Awka and bring to bear the dividends of democracy and good governance, not propaganda.

In his declaration, Obiogbolu, who was so much at home with the Like Minds, by almost calling every one of them by first name, drove home the fact and said: “Money only works through the human person, but if only skills and talents are supremely applied. People build parties not money. And over the years, we built these parties through our sweats not the Abuja money. Yes, we spent our resources building people and political parties that some of us can be looked down upon by the present day moneybags. The truth of the matter is that these American politicians do not understand what political structures mean. But ask Senator Bola Tinubu, he will show you the human seeds he sowed. “It is true that people have disappointed us; friends we trusted betrayed our trust, but we must move on. Our expectations from our legislators are mere desires. The way to empower anybody and deliver excellent governance is through Local Government, State Government and Federal executive powers.

“The essence of political parties is to establish leadership and get people to work together for the good of all. And my message today is simple: we can take back the Government House in Awka. And the only way we can better our lives and improve our society is to put a proven politician in Awka.

“As the Executive Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, we created 3,616 jobs and still ensured that backlog of salaries were cleared, and computerised the local government system. All I am saying is if given the opportunity, we will deliver on our promises and make life better for Ndi Anambra.”

Some of the members of Like Minds who addressed the audience included Honourable Mrs. Jessy Belonwu former member of House of Representatives, Chief Frank Igwe, Chief Mrs. Goodluck Ogbogu, former Board Member of National Centre for Technology Management, Engineer Joe Maduekwe, the former Managing Director, Nigerian Railways, from 1993 -1995, Princess Ebele Nwachukwu Anene and Chief Vincent Ilorah, Ogene Ukpo. Other notable politicians present were Dr. Fred Oduah, Right Honourable Barth Onugbolu, the former Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourables Boniface Orakwe and Sylvanus Iloanusi.