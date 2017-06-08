Anambra election: APC committee screens Anambra guber aspirants, confirms all qualified
The All Progressives Congress(APC) committee for Anambra 2017 governorship election led by Senator Jim Nwobodo has begun screening of aspirants on the party’s platform. DAILY POST gathered that the screening exercise which ran late into the night on Wednesday witnessed attendance from 10 aspirants of the party at the Awkunanaw country home of the chairman […]
Anambra election: APC committee screens Anambra guber aspirants, confirms all qualified
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!