Anambra gov polls: Like Minds hails Obiogbolu’s declaration

A group, Like Minds, has hailed Dr. Alex Obiogbolu’s declaration to run for the governorship position on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the fothcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

The group led by Chief Felix Oli, Akulueuno Agu-ukwu Nri, and made up mainly of the class of politicians who graced the turf initially from the Third Republic era, said: “The time has come for a true politician to lead Anambrarians towards building a strong political structure; that though money is good, but human beings are better,” hence their commitment to see a true politician return to Awka and bring to bear the dividends of democracy and good governance, not propaganda.

In his response, Dr. Obiogbolu drove home the fact that “money only works through the human person, but if only skills and talents are supremely applied. People build parties not money. And over the years, we built these parties through our sweats not the Abuja money.

“Yes, we spent our resources building people and political parties that some of us can be looked down upon by the present day moneybags. The truth of the matter is that these American politicians do not understand what political structures mean. But ask Senator Bola Tinubu, he will show you the human seeds he sowed.

“It is true that people have disappointed us; friends we trusted betrayed our trust, but we must move on. Our expectations from our legislators are mere desires. The way to empower anybody and deliver excellent governance is through local government, state government and federal executive powers.”

Some of the members of Like Minds who addressed the audience included Honourable Mrs. Jessy Belonwu former member of House of Representatives, Chief Frank Igwe, Chief Mrs. Goodluck Ogbogu, former Board Member of National Centre for Technology Management, Engineer Joe Maduekwe, the former Managing Director, Nigerian Railways, from 1993 -1995, Princess Ebele Nwachukwu Anene and Chief Vincent Ilorah, Ogene Ukpo. Other notable politicians present were Dr. Fred Oduah, Right Honourable Barth Onugbolu, the former Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourables Boniface Orakwe and Sylvanus Iloanusi.

The post Anambra gov polls: Like Minds hails Obiogbolu’s declaration appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

