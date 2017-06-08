Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra Governor earmarks N700m for retired Journalists

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has announced the sum of N700m as benefit for retirees from the state media organisations, National Light Newspaper and Anambra Broadcasting Service(ABS). The governor made the disclosure through the commissioner for information, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta in a press briefing yesterday. He said that 385 retirees of the two parastatals […]

