Anambra Govt. donates 50 motorcycles to police

The Anambra State Government has donated 50 motorcycles, fitted with modern communication gadgets, to the state’s police command, to support its fight against criminals.

Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Inspector-General of Police, who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Lafia, described the gesture as the first of its kind, and challenged other state governments to emulate it.

“The support by Gov. Willie Obiano is unprecedented; it will enhance our operational capacity and aid our resolve to fight crime and criminality in all nooks and crannies of the state.

“Aside the motorcycles, Obiano also donated a massive land for the establishment of the 54th mobile sNext pagequad at Aguleri,” he said.

He assured the people and government of Anambra that the police would reward the state for such gestures through effective communal policing.

Idris said that the motorcycles would ease the fight against criminals in remote areas, and called for more support from members of the public.

The police boss said that the Force would partner with government, stakeholders and traditional institutions toward ridding Nigeria of insurgencies, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes.

“We need to work together with all stakeholders at all levels. The synergy between relevant stakeholders and security agencies will assist in fishing out bad eggs in the society,” he said.

Idris noted that such synergy was particularly crucial to effective policing of rural communities, pointing out that criminals fleeing the urban cities usually disappear into the villages.

He appealed to governments at all levels, religious leaders and traditional rulers to educate members of their respective communities on the importance of peace and unity to the development of any society.

Idris advised Nigerians to be law-abiding and respect constituted authority, and stressed the need for everyone to be vigilant and report any suspected person to the nearest police station.

The post Anambra Govt. donates 50 motorcycles to police appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

