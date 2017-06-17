Pages Navigation Menu

Anambra Guber: Andy Uba vows to unseat Gov Obiano

As campaign for the soul of Anambra prime seat in Awka intensifies, an Aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, has vowed to send the incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano, packing out of government house. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has slated the governorship election in Anambra state for November, 2017. Speaking […]

Hello. Add your message here.