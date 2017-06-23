Anambra guber: Nwobodo, Kalu commend APC aspirants

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo and former Abia governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, have commended aspirants for the Anambra State governorship poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their exemplary conducts, so far.

Speaking when the committee met with all the APC aspirants in Abuja yesterday, Nwobodo urged them to continue with their rancour free approach to the November poll and reminded them that there can only be one governor among them.

Exchanging pleasantries with aspirants before the commencement of the meeting, Kalu stole the show when he jokingly challenged the aspirants to lock themselves inside a room for some minutes and produce one aspirant as flag bearer for the party to simplify the work of the committee.

“We will appreciate very well if only all of you can lock yourselves inside the room, deliberate and resolve to present one of you as the flag bearer,” he quipped, throwing everybody in the room into hilarious mood.

Continuing, he added: “Having passed this road in the past, I urge you to try very hard to woo the delegates to your side. I want to assure you that the committee will do everything possible to treat every aspirant fairly and equally.”

While urging the aspirants to continue with the manner they have conducted themselves, Nwobodo said: “We are here to continue with the consultative meetings between the aspirants and members of this committee.

“However, I want to use this opportunity to commend all of you on the way you have conducted yourselves, so far.

“I urge you to continue in that manner. Let me remind you again that there can only be one governor among all of you. You must avoid personal attacks.

“I have no doubt in my mind that APC will emerge victorious, once we conclude with the committee’s work and party primary.

Speaking to newsmen before individually appearing before the committee for the meeting that lasted into the early hours of yesterday, each aspirant said he will not step down for anybody, regardless of pressure or persuasions.

From Dr Chike Obidigbo who argued that the zoning arrangement of the party favours him to the National Auditor of the APC, Dr George Moghalu, who said he is not willing to sacrifice anything, all the aspirants agreed to accept the outcome of the party primary and support whoever emerges as the party’s flag bearer.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

