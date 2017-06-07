Anambra guber: We’ll hold credible primary election – PPA

AHEAD of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, the Chairman, Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, Chief Matthias Ameke, has said that his party will hold a credible primary election. He said the party has already set machinery in place to ensure a credible primary election that will select its candidate to compete with others […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

