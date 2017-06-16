Anambra, one of the safest states in Nigeria — Obiano

Awka— Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has described the state as one of the safest in the country, saying his administration had battled criminals to such a point they were forced out of the state.

The governor, who spoke in Awka as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Law Teachers Association of Nigeria, recalled that the state was a safe haven for criminals, particularly kidnappers, before he became governor, adding that he was able to cleanse the state of such characters because he placed law and order as precondition for growth and development.

He said: “Anambra State stands out today as a shining example of what a people can achieve if they make unrelenting efforts to place law and order and national security as a precondition for national growth and development.

“Anyone who is familiar with the Anambra narrative would remember that for decades, our beloved state was held down by lawlessness and insecurity, which made all efforts at meaningful development totally impossible.

“At a point in time, Anambra could almost pass for a postcard of disorder and insecurity, but our story has changed in just three years.

“We have made rapid progress from being an address for lawlessness to an oasis of peace and a destination for wise investors.”

He said the idea of holding the law teachers conference in the state would have been inconceivable in the past, noting: “But we have changed our story and if we can do it, then Nigeria can do it even better.”

He said that the conference gave him a lot of hope, not only because it was the first time Anambra was hosting it, but also because the Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, is a distinguished member of the association.

“After 50 years as a group, I have no doubts whatsoever that whenever you gather, you lend new depths to our understanding of the law in Nigeria,” Obiano further said.

The governor urged the law teachers to raise the standards of legal education in the country irrespective of the odds, such as high cost of law books.

