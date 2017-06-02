Anambra residents threaten to sack EEDC over poor power

Anambra residents have vowed to sack the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) from the state, over its inability to supply power. A mass protest by professional bodies, market leaders, youths, civil servants, took place in Awka yesterday, where they decried the absence of electricity in their homes and offices for months now. The protesters also […]

