Anambra Revenue Service seals ban, over debt

The Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) has sealed some branches of Eko Commercial Bank in the state over alleged N2 billion tax default. Mr Achike Emejulu, the AIRS Executive Chairman, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka. He said that the agency sealed most of the bank’s branches in the state after obtaining writ of execution from the Court because of non remittance of Pay As You Earn tax.

