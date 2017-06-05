Anambra seals Eko bank over N2bn debt – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Anambra seals Eko bank over N2bn debt
Vanguard
The Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) has sealed some branches of Eko Commercial Bank in the state over alleged N2 billion tax default. Mr Achike Emejulu, the AIRS Executive Chairman, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!