Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra State University Academic Calendar 2016/2017 Scheduled.

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform students of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University [COOU] that the Vice Chancellor has approved the revised academic calendar for the 2016/2017 session as follows: See Full Revised Academic Calendar For 2016/2017 Session Below: 1st Semester Break for old students Monday 23/1/2017 to Sunday 12/2/2017. 2nd Semester lectures for old students starts …

The post Anambra State University Academic Calendar 2016/2017 Scheduled. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.