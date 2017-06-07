ANC threatens to cancel consultative conference – News24
|
ANC threatens to cancel consultative conference
Johannesburg – The ANC will cancel a two-day special consultative conference unless its stalwarts and veterans agree that it forms part of its policy conference later this month, secretary general Gwede Mantashe has said. "If they do not accept the two …
#GuptaEmails damaging the ANC, says Mantashe
Gupta emails and state capture doing damage to the ANC: Mantashe
UPDATE 1-South African ANC's Mantashe bemoans damage on party by leaked emails
