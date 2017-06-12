Andre Silva : Porto starlet Silva set for AC Milan signing – Pulse Nigeria
|
Sport360°
|
Andre Silva : Porto starlet Silva set for AC Milan signing
Pulse Nigeria
Pictures early on Monday showed Silva, often described as the "the new Cristiano Ronaldo", on his way to undergo a medical. Published: 18 minutes ago , Refreshed: 30 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency International By AFP. Print; eMail · AC Milan are on …
Andre Silva set for AC Milan medical ahead of reported €38 million move
Arsenal target Andre Silva set for AC Milan as he arrives in Italy for a medical ahead of £35million move
AC Milan transfer news: Chelsea star hint, €40m Donnarumma bid while €50m striker linked
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!