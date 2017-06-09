Andy Murray beaten by Stan Wawrinka in five sets in French Open semi-finals – BBC Sport

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports


Andy Murray beaten by Stan Wawrinka in five sets in French Open semi-finals
Andy Murray's French Open hopes ended with a five-set defeat by Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals. The world number one was beaten 6-7 (6-8) 6-3 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 6-1 in four hours and 34 minutes. It was a repeat of last year's semi-final
