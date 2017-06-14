Pages Navigation Menu

ANED To Unmetered Residential Customers: Continue Paying Your Estimated Electricity Bills – Leadership Newspapers

ANED To Unmetered Residential Customers: Continue Paying Your Estimated Electricity Bills
Acknowledging the fact that electricity consumers may have misconstrued a recent directive by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) exempting hitherto unmetered maximum demand (MD) customers from paying bills, the Association of …
Nigeria: DISCOs clarify NERC directive that only unmetered Maximum Demand customers exempted from paying billsWorldStage
The possible dissolution of DisCos may affect power production and distribution in NigeriaTechpoint.ng

