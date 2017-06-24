Anglican Church denies Evans, says “we don’t know him”

The Bishop of Lagos West, Anglican Diocese, Revd James Odedeji, on Friday, refuted claims by the notorious kidnapper, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans

of being a member and a philanthropist of high repute in the Anglican family.

Odedeji made the clarification while reacting to claims by Evans that he(Evans) had sponsored indigent students, given money to widows as well as donated to the renovation of the Anglican church building.

Speaking to an online platform through Ven. Paul Adeyemi, Odedeji said: “We have verified it, and we are very certain that Evans is not a member of any elements of our church. We don’t know him and we have no affiliation with his person.

“All that he his saying about paying school fees for indigent students, helping widows and donating hugely to renovations of our church are pure lies. Please ignore the false information, it is only meant to mislead the public.”.

Asked if Evans had probably been one of the anonymous philanthropists in the church, Odedeji replied ‘We know all our members, he is not one of us and he has never been part of us.”

The post Anglican Church denies Evans, says “we don’t know him” appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

