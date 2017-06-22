Pages Navigation Menu

Angola’s capital, Luanda is world’s most expensive city, Lagos 29th [SEE TOP 10]

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Angolan capital Luanda has knocked Hong Kong off the top spot in an annual survey by Mercer Consulting that ranks the cost of living for expatriate workers in world cities. The survey found the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment suitable for expatriates in Luanda was £4,800 ($6,055) per month, while a fast food […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

