Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angry bear kills 16 year-old boy during a race

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 16-year-old boy was mauled and killed by a bear during a running race in Alaska at the weekend, managing to text his family as the attack was under way, authorities said Monday. Patrick Cooper, of Anchorage, was competing in the annual mountain race on Sunday that goes through rugged terrain when he apparently encountered …

The post Angry bear kills 16 year-old boy during a race appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.