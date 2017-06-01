Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angry Bus Drivers Block Benin – Lagos Road To Protest Killing Of Conductor By Armed Robbers

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Suspected Armed Robbers on Thursday shot a conductor and a pregnant woman dead at the Ovia end of the Benin-Ore/Lagos road and robbed many passengers.

Commercial bus drivers were said to have blocked the road to protest the gruesome murder of the conductor while calling on the presence of security operatives on the highway.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The demonstration, according to reports left the motorists and

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.