Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angry villagers burn two to death in Imo

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two men have been burnt to death by angry villagers in Mbaise, Imo State. It is unclear where in Mbaise the incident occured and what they were alleged to have stolen to have warranted such jungle justice, but Amaefule Emmanuel, who shared the photos of the men alive and after they were charred, warned youths […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.