Angry villagers burn two to death in Imo

Two men have been burnt to death by angry villagers in Mbaise, Imo State. It is unclear where in Mbaise the incident occured and what they were alleged to have stolen to have warranted such jungle justice, but Amaefule Emmanuel, who shared the photos of the men alive and after they were charred, warned youths […]

