Anichebe plans big for football in Anambra

By Vincetn Ujumadu

Former Super Eagles and Sunderland striker, Mr. Victor Anichebe has begun a programme aimed at improving the level of football in his home state, Anambra.

Anichebe, who organized a football competition in which all the communities in his local government, Anaocha participated, said a lot of talents abound in the state, but the drawback was lack of adequate facilities.

Indeed, the footballer shuddered at the pitch where the finals of the competition took place at the playground of Nri Boys High School and vowed to provide an ideal pitch for them as a way of encouraging future footballers.

In the long run, Anichebe hopes to partner with Anambra State government to provide synthetic pitches in schools in the state.

“There are lots of talents here but the environment cannot help to develop their talents. I think it is important to support the youth because I am where I am because of the support of some other people. Therefore, it is necessary for me and other people that played the game as well as the government to give the youth the necessary lift.

“I plan to partner with the state government to do more things like this competition we just held as it can be used to showcase the talents of these young ones across the world.

“The quality of play is good, but it could be better, though the pitch is not the best and hopefully with the collaboration of the government I can help bring better pitches to my state.

“I intend to put a synthetic pitch which serves in all weather here and that is the way forward for youth football in Nigeria.

“If we want to be a strong nation in youth football, we can’t continue to play on pitches like this. In England, we have parks that have great pitches. These youths need better facilities and that is what government should do for them in addition to what we are doing.”

He also urged the Anambra State government to reinvigorate school age sports through greater collaboration between the ministries of sports and education.

At the end of the competition, Black Stone Boys of Nri defeated Ogene FC of Obeledu 1-0 to win the trophy with a cash prize of N500, 000. The runners-up got N300, 000, while the Dynamic FC of Aguluzigbo beat Enugu-Ukwu boys 5-4 on penalties in the third place match to get N200, 000, while the latter went home with a consolation prize of N 100,000

