Anichebe undecided over Super Eagles return – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Anichebe undecided over Super Eagles return
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Anichebe, has expressed his indecision over a possible return to the senior national team. Anichebe, who announced his retirement from international football in 2012, told newsmen in Awka on Wednesday that he was …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!