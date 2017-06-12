Pages Navigation Menu

'ANN sure of INEC registration' – The Nation Newspaper

'ANN sure of INEC registration'
The Nation Newspaper
The Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), a political association being promoted by professionals and technocrats, has assured its teeming members that it would get the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) registration to become a political party.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

