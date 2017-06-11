Pages Navigation Menu

Annie Idibia Shares Endearing Photo With Hubby, 2face

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Hehehehe!! Seems someone is feeling lonely. Veteran Nigerian musician, 2face is at a show sponsored by Globacom, away from home, his other half, Annie Idibia shared a loved up photo of ‘them’ saying she misses him..She shared the below photo and wrote; ‘HIM😍😍😍 #Missingtinz #LUTID’ Love!! Source: Instagram

