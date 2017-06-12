Another US appeals court refuses to revive Trump travel ban – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Another US appeals court refuses to revive Trump travel ban
Reuters
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON President Donald Trump suffered another legal setback on Monday as a second federal appeals court refused to revive his travel ban on people entering the United States from six Muslim-majority nations in a dispute …
