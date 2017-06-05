Anthony Joshua is set to face Wladimir Klitschko in a rematch, says promoter Eddie Hearn – SkySports
SkySports
Anthony Joshua is set to face Wladimir Klitschko in a rematch, says promoter Eddie Hearn
Anthony Joshua's proposed rematch with Wladimir Klitschko "is happening" in his next fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn. Joshua is set to face Klitschko for a second time after his thrilling victory at Wembley stadium in April, with a number of venues …
