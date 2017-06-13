Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anthony Joshua set for summer camp as he eyes next fight – Irish Times

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Irish Times

Anthony Joshua set for summer camp as he eyes next fight
Irish Times
Anthony Joshua will return to training in early August in preparation for a fight in the autumn. The IBF and WBA heavyweight champion is waiting to see if terms will be agreed with Wladimir Klitschko for a rematch that is expected to be staged at
Anthony Joshua ready for training despite no rivalVanguard
Anthony Joshua keen to take on Tyson Fury when the former champion is ready – 'It's what people want'Mirror.co.uk
Anthony Joshua still wants Tyson Fury – but immediate focus is on Wladimir Klitschko rematch in NovemberSkySports
Business Insider –The Nation Newspaper –The Sun –ChronicleLive
all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.