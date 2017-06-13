Anthony Joshua set for summer camp as he eyes next fight – Irish Times
|
Irish Times
|
Anthony Joshua set for summer camp as he eyes next fight
Irish Times
Anthony Joshua will return to training in early August in preparation for a fight in the autumn. The IBF and WBA heavyweight champion is waiting to see if terms will be agreed with Wladimir Klitschko for a rematch that is expected to be staged at …
Anthony Joshua ready for training despite no rival
Anthony Joshua keen to take on Tyson Fury when the former champion is ready – 'It's what people want'
Anthony Joshua still wants Tyson Fury – but immediate focus is on Wladimir Klitschko rematch in November
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!