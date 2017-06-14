Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua to Visit Nigeria in August

World Boxing Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua is to visit Nigeria on a three-day tour in August, Punch reports. The tour is being organized by the Director of Peel Aston Global, Khomeini Bukhari, who explained that the boxing champion would attend a charity boxing match, Inspire Nigeria 2017. The British-Nigerian boxer will visit the Acting President […]

