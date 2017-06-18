Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-corruption: Buhari’s panel ridicules presidency, judiciary, says anti-graft war following wrong direction – YNaija

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


YNaija

Anti-corruption: Buhari's panel ridicules presidency, judiciary, says anti-graft war following wrong direction
YNaija
Two members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in Abuja on Saturday derided government's handling of the anti-corruption war. Chairman of the panel, Professor Itse Sagay (SAN), and member, Professor Femi Odekunle, …
Presidency's incompetence may stall anti-corruption fight –SagayRipples Nigeria
Sagay: One of the judges recalled by NJC is a constant solicitor of moneyTheCable
As Presidency, NJC Bicker over Recalled JudgesTHISDAY Newspapers
The Olisa Blogazine –Nigeria Today –The Nation Newspaper
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.