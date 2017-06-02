Pages Navigation Menu

Anti-corruption: GLOCCOLAC commends Buhari, insists Magu must go

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

Global Centre for Conscious Living Against Corruption ,GLOCCOLAC, has commended the efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari to stamp out corruption in Nigeria but insisted that the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ,EFCC, Chairman, Ibrahim Magu lacks the competence to pioneer the fight. They congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for the wonderful achievements […]

