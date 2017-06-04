Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-corruption war must be strict, crooks are winning – Ribadu

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, says Nigerians must help the government in the war against corruption, lamenting that crooks were now winning the battle. He also urged relevant agencies to make war stricter so that looters won’t evade the consequences while keeping their loot. Ribdu spoke on Saturday […]

Anti-corruption war must be strict, crooks are winning – Ribadu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.