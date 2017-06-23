Anti-graft War: EFCC Rewards 25 Youths

The EFCC has rewarded 25 youths with Net book laptops with Bribe Buster application for joining the Commission in the anti-corruption campaign through their art works.

Mr Osita Nwajah, the Director, Public Affairs of the commission, presented the gifts to the youths during the launch of the Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI), an NGO, in Lagos.

Nwajah, who represented the commission’s Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said that the commission had been in a partnership with the Creative Youth Initiative against Corruption (CYIAC) sponsored by Prof. Wole Soyinka.

According to him, the 25 recipients emerged from the three-month intensive creative programme organised by the commission to curb corruption through creative development.

The director noted that the students, aged between nine and 14 years, showcased their talents in painting, drama, poetry and singing.

“The Net Book, a mini laptop, is packaged with educational materials and Bribe Buster application; an animated video series for children and youth developed by TRACE International, USA, for the purpose of advancing commercial transparency worldwide.”

Nwajah said that the commission was very delighted to be identified with the CYIAC, stressing that its involvement in the project was a deliberate effort at achieving a corrupt-free Nigeria.

“Corruption is fighting back and it is easy to be discouraged; but the EFCC will do all it can within its powers to ensure that corruption is fought to the barest minimum.

“One of the ways to achieve the preventive mandate of the commission is to support this initiative. The CYIAC is a corruption preventive initiative of the EFCC.

“It kicked off in October 2016 and is committed to lead change in children and youth by eradicating corruption through character (attitude) and skill (aptitude) development for the positive advancement of Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Foluke Michael, the Project Director of the CYIAC, said that the project was aimed at creating corruption awareness in children and youths, adding that the objective had been achieved through various forms of art.

The Chairperson of CYCDI, Chief Oyenike Okundaye, in her remark, said that her organization would provide the necessary support and platform to ensure that CYCDI delivered its objectives of building a new Nigeria.

She said that the platform would engage children, youths, women and the creative community for the advancement of the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CYCDI is an NGO that aims to empower children, youths and women through creative development, to support the creative industry.

It also seeks to support other community development projects by promoting creativity, entrepreneurial skills, empowerment programmes and wealth creation in children, youths and women in Africa. (NAN)

