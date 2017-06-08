Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-graft war: Judiciary not on board – Presidential c’ttee – Daily Trust

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Anti-graft war: Judiciary not on board – Presidential c'ttee
Daily Trust
The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagey, SAN, has declared that the judiciary is not on board in the fight against corruption. Sagey, a professor of Law, made the declaration yesterday at the
Sagay to judiciary: you're hostile to anti-graft warNigeria Today
Sagay Accuses Judiciary of Hostility to Corruption WarThe Olisa Blogazine

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.