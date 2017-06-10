Anti-Igbo Threat: Ooni, Ahmed Warn Against Nigeria’s Disintegration

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, have warned against the disintegration of Nigeria, saying Nigerians would be better remaining united than being disintegrated.

Ogunwusi told journalists after a special convocation for his first visit to Crown-Hill University at Eiyenkorin, near Ilorin, Kwara State, that the unity of the country was not negotiable.

A coalition of Northern groups had issued a three month ultimatum to people of Igbo extraction residing in the 19 northern states to quit or be forced out after the expiration of the October 1, 2017, deadline.

The coalition includes Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Arewa Youth Development Foundation, Arewa Students Forum, Northern Emancipation Network and Northern Youth Vanguard.

Ogunwusi said, “Our unity is not negotiable. Even if they are aggrieved, we should look at why they are aggrieved but what is the essence of us breaking up? “Our togetherness is far better than our disintegration. I believe and belong to the school of thought of unity. I believe in our peaceful coexistence. But we should hear from all sides so that we can look at the basis and channel the course of our unity going forward.”

The monarch, who is the chancellor of the university, added that it was imperative to encourage private ownership of educational institutions to complement government’s effort to provide accessible, efficient and quality education.

Meanwhile, Ahmed who spoke during Ooni’s courtesy visit on him, said Nigerians should remain united to maximise the great potential of the nation.

Ahmed said, “It is better for us to be one. The strength of Nigeria is in its diversity and we must tap into that, use it to move to those levels of developed countries.

“We have the people. We have the resources and we have the resourcefulness to get there. With leaders like you (the Ooni) shaping the youths better for the future, we have every confidence that Nigeria will be better.”

