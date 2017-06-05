Anti-labour practices: PENGASSAN issues 72-hour ultimatum to Neconde – The Eagle Online
|
Anti-labour practices: PENGASSAN issues 72-hour ultimatum to Neconde
The Eagle Online
Following this acquisition, he purportedly integrated NEL into the Obijackson Group and NEL Senior/ Executive Management has since embarked on unilateral and massive restructuring of Neconde across a “fictitious” entity called Obijackson Group.
PENGASSAN gives firm 72-hour strike notice
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!