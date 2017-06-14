Anti-open grazing bill: Fulani threatening my life – Ortom – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Anti-open grazing bill: Fulani threatening my life – Ortom
Daily Post Nigeria
The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday said that he had received messages from Fulani threatening him over the anti-open grazing law recently enacted in the state. The Governor was speaking when he addressed members of National …
Samuel Ortom : Benue Governor asks Tsav to resign
Protesters lock down Makurdi
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!