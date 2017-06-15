Anti-open grazing law: Suspected Fulani herdsmen threaten Gov Ortom

AMIDST protest from Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, a socio-cultural organisation of Fulani herdsmen against the anti-open grazing law recently assented to by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, suspected herdsmen have started threatening the life of the governor. The governor, who disclosed this while responding to a peaceful protest against Miyetti Allah […]

